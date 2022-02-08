Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,264.07

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,264.07 ($17.09) and last traded at GBX 1,282 ($17.34), with a volume of 666534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,407 ($19.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($26.91) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,465.38 ($33.34).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,573.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,730.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of -70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

