NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16,544.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.