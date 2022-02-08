nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 41,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

