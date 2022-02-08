Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,857 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 1.50% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 37,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,711. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

