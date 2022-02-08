Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283,965 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up 5.8% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 3.13% of Nutanix worth $253,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,714. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

