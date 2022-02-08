Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 10,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $582,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

