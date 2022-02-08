NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.21

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 78374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 51.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after buying an additional 913,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.