Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

