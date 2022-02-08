North Peak Capital Management LLC Invests $7.30 Million in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000. WalkMe accounts for about 0.9% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,888. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WKME shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

