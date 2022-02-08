Nimiq 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $28.95 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,911.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.88 or 0.07098053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00305803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.41 or 0.00762980 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00071685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00416611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00230202 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,528,449,476 coins and its circulating supply is 8,914,199,476 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

