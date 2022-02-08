Niftyx Protocol Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $18.57 million and $448,644.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

