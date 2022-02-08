NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 324,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.82. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 99.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,301 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,812 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

