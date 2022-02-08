NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510,441. The firm has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

