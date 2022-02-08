NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.