New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT opened at $40.70 on Friday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth about $39,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.