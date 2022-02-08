New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
NYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
NYT opened at $40.70 on Friday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.78.
New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth about $39,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
