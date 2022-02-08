New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,001 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after acquiring an additional 973,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 309,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after acquiring an additional 534,349 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,794,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

