NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

