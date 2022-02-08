Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 48,491 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $127,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 446,155.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $232.41 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day moving average of $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

