Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $106,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

