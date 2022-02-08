Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $98.87 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,807,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $98,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

