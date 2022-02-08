Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $92.34 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $92,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.