Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $118.76 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $118,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $362.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $226.54 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.37.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

