Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 222,196 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,196 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $142,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.