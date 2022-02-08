Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

