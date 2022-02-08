Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

NOPMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.