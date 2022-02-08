Needham & Company LLC Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $80.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

MXL stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 620,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

