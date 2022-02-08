NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,232,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NatWest Group (NWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.