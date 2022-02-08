Natixis Takes $8.90 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 382,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 315,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 177,776 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Welbilt by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 73,855 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 694,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after buying an additional 333,658 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,118,000 after buying an additional 692,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 96,855 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $25.19.
Welbilt Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
