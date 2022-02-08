Natixis Sells 26,460 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,460 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,389,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,327 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

