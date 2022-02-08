Natixis Purchases 107,300 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 98.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,519 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,629 shares of company stock valued at $676,943. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

