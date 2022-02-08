Natixis Invests $9.32 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $217.61 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

