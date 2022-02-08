Natixis Buys 42,848 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Natixis grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

