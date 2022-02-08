Natixis Acquires 12,703 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.45 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

