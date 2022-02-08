National Retail Properties (NNN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.
National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
