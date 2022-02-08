National Retail Properties (NNN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

