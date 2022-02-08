National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 91,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $90,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 51.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.