National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 573,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

