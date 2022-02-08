National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFG. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $59.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

