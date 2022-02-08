National Bank Financial Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$45.50

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

