National Bank Financial Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.24. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

