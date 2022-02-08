National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter.
FVI opened at C$4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.15.
In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
Featured Stories
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.