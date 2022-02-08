National Bank Financial Boosts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.44 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

