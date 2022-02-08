Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.