Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $711.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

