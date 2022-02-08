Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €323.00 by Morgan Stanley

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €323.00 ($371.26) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEURV. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($339.08) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($290.80) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($316.09) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($372.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($385.06) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €292.08 ($335.73).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($229.89).

