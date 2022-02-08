mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.26 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.83 or 0.99904717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00026148 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00425455 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

