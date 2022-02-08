MRC Global (MRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MRC Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

