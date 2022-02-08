MRC Global (MRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.
About MRC Global
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
