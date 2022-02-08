Morgan Stanley Trims Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Target Price to $82.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:BYD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.84. 1,704,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,546. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

