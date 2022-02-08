Morgan Stanley Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $150.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $123.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

