Morgan Stanley Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $97.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.81.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $15,580,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

