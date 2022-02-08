Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.32

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $106.99, with a volume of 104678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,299 shares of company stock worth $5,246,867. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

